EDDYVILLE — Roy L. Aldridge, 79, of Eddyville, formerly of Between the Rivers, died at 2:52 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
He was a member of Kuttawa First Baptist Church and had retired as the crew chief of fleet service for American Airlines.
He was preceded in death by one son, Dr. Roy Lee Aldridge Jr. and his parents, Dick and Lavada Forsythe Aldridge. Survivors include his wife of 58 years Dutchie Wegner Aldridge of Eddyville, one daughter LeeAnne Rochelle of Nashville, Tennessee, one son, Sam Aldridge of Seven Valleys, Pennsylvania, eight grandchildren; three brothers, Paul Aldridge of Hartford, Illinois, Kenny Aldridge of Paducah, Sam Aldridge of Eddyville, and two sisters, June Brasher of Benton and Jane Elias of Paducah.
Services were held Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Dunn’s Funeral Home in Eddyville. Rev. Kyle Franklin officiated and burial followed in Dickerson Cemetery, Between the Rivers.
