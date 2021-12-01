BENTON — Ross Allen Johnston, 76 of Benton, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was retired from Penwalt in Calvert City as a machinist.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Anita (Brien) Johnston; son, Brian Johnston, of Benton; daughter, Jennifer Byars, of Benton; sister, Lesa Lovett, of Benton; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one brother. His parents were Garnet and Cloteen (Ross) Johnston
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Locke officiating.
Interment will follow the service in Fairdealing Cemetery, Benton.
Friends may call 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607.
