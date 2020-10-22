Rosie M. Watson, 75, of Paducah, died at 11:08 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of First Liberty Missionary Baptist Church. She was formerly employed at West Kentucky Easter Seals Center.
She is survived by three sons, David L. Watson of Clarksville, Tennessee, Brian L. Watson of Springhill, Tennessee, and Phillip Shaunta Watson of Paducah; one daughter, Tina M. Garrett of Riverdale, Georgia; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Edward Wade and Earl Wade, both of Paducah, and Revie Wade of Brookport, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Lawrence Wade and Rosie Maxine Shannon Wade; and a brother.
Services are scheduled for noon Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Christ Temple Apostolic Church with the Rev. Michael Wade and James Topp officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the church.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolence at pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.