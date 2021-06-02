SYMSONIA — Rosie May (McCoyle) Rogers, 94, of Symsonia, died on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
She was retired from Western Baptist Hospital in Paducah, where she worked in the nursery for 20 years. She was a seamstress and a member of Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are a daughter, Lora Rogers Kerner of Symsonia; a sister, Mary Frances Seeger of Symsonia; and two grandchildren, Leanne Kerner of Dallas, Texas, and Christopher Kerner of Tampa, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband, W.T. Rogers; one brother and three sisters. Her parents were Nathanial and Sara Frances Elizabeth (Morris) McCoyle.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home, Benton, with the Revs. Dr. Chris Fleming and Danny York officiating. Private interment will follow in the Clarks River Cemetery, Symsonia.
The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cumberland Presbyterian Clergy Crisis Fund, c/o Pastoral Development Team, 8207 Traditional Place, Cordova, TN 38016.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
