Rosie Mae Jones Rudd, 94, of Smithland, passed away at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Home.
She was born in Livingston County on August 15, 1925, to the late Blunt Hodge Jones and Hattie Travis Jones. Rosie was retired from Biggs Supermarket where she worked in the produce department. She was a member of Smithland United Methodist Church.
Rosie is survived by her husband of 72 years, Hubert F. Rudd; two sons,
Glenn Rudd and wife Patty of Smithland and Van Rudd and wife Debra of Paducah; three grandchildren, Lauren Kreher and husband Tim, Eric Rudd and Allison Rudd; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, John Marvin Rudd; five sisters, one brother; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Mike Grimes officiating. Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Paradise Cemetery Fund, C/O Elwanda Doom, 917 Paradise Road, Grand Rivers, KY 42045 or to your favorite charity.
