BARDWELL — Rosie Irene Byassee, 88, of Bardwell, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at her residence.
Irene was born in Wickliffe on July 2, 1933, to the late Denny and Rosella Pool Lawrence. She was a faithful and devout member of Antioch Baptist Church in Bardwell. In Irene’s free time, she loved gardening, canning, and enjoyed cooking for anyone that wanted to drop by. She will be remembered as being a woman who loved everyone that she came in contact with.
Irene is survived by her two daughters, Sharon (Joe) Downs of Arlington and Renita Webb of Bardwell; one son, Steve (Marcie) Byassee of Bardwell; one brother, Denny Wayne (Irene) Lawrence of Lake City, Kentucky; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Harold Byassee; four sisters, Louis Gibson, Mary Alice Lawrence, Ruby Draper, and Mona “Harp” Denflip; and one grandchild.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Jim Boaz officiating. Burial will follow at the Old Mayfield Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
