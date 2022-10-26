BARLOW — Rosie Lee Rodgers Hagood, 89, of Barlow, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at Baptist Health Lexington.

She was a housewife, former school bus driver for Ballard County Schools and member of First Baptist Church in Barlow.

Service information

Oct 28
Graveside Service
Friday, October 28, 2022
12:00PM
Barlow Cemetery
-
Barlow, KY 42024
Oct 28
Visitation
Friday, October 28, 2022
10:30AM-11:30AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe
1079 Court Street
Wickliffe, KY 42087
