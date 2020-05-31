Rosetta Dismukes Milliken, 81, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Nashville, Tennessee. She formally worked at West Kentucky Vocational-Technical School, Dillard’s, and Wal-Mart.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Lawrence B. Milliken, son, Rev. Mark Milliken, parents, Leslie Dismukes and Rosie Dismukes, two brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by one son, George (Maxx) Milliken of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; two daughters, Millette Milliken and Jonessa Milliken both of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Kristoffer Crockett of Nashville, Tennessee, Zakiyaa Taylor of Danville, Virginia; Robert Milliken and Lawrence Milliken of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and Kennedy McCartherenes of Nashville, Tennessee; sisters, Nancy Dismukes Kelly of Carson, California and Bessie Dismukes Thurman of Racine, Wisconsin; and was affectionately known as “Aunt Puddin” to a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Among many who hold her memory dear to them are Weldon Stokes, Brian McCartherenes, John Burnett, Robert Hargrove, and Stevie Green all of Paducah, Kentucky.
In compliance with the Kentucky Funeral Homes set forth by the Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Funeral Directors Association.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
You may light a candle or leave expressions of sympathy at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
