Rosemary Walton Holland, of Paducah, went to see her Lord on Aug. 12, 2023. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Lone Oak.

She is survived by her two sons, Keith (Cindy) Holland of Cunningham, Pat (Amy) Holland of Panama City Beach, Florida; one daughter, Donna Holland of Clarksville, Tennessee; three grandsons, James (Laurie) Holland of Herndon, Chad Holland of Clarksville, Tennessee, Chris Dotson of Metropolis, Illinois; two granddaughters, Shelby Rose Holland, Stephanie Dunker; three great-granddaughters; two great-grandsons; and a nephew, Riece (Jessica) Walton.

