Rosemary Walton Holland, of Paducah, went to see her Lord on Aug. 12, 2023. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Lone Oak.
She is survived by her two sons, Keith (Cindy) Holland of Cunningham, Pat (Amy) Holland of Panama City Beach, Florida; one daughter, Donna Holland of Clarksville, Tennessee; three grandsons, James (Laurie) Holland of Herndon, Chad Holland of Clarksville, Tennessee, Chris Dotson of Metropolis, Illinois; two granddaughters, Shelby Rose Holland, Stephanie Dunker; three great-granddaughters; two great-grandsons; and a nephew, Riece (Jessica) Walton.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Holland; parents, James and Ruby Walton; three sons, Richard, Robert, and Phillip Holland; one brother, Johnny Walton; and one great-granddaughter, Lyla Nell Dotson.
A family planned celebration of life service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday Aug. 26, at Friendship Baptist Church, Paducah, with Jason Browning officiating. Friends may visit with the family 2-3:30 p.m. for memorial visitation.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling all other arrangements. Online condolences may be left at lindseyfuneral.com.
