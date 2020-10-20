RoseMary Sinisi, 92, of Paducah died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her home. She was a member of the Red Hats Society and the RSVP.
Mrs. Sinisi is survived by her sons, Thomas Borders of Texas and Michael McHenry of Illinois; four daughters, Mary Grassia of Texas, Elizabeth Feezor of Murray, Theresa Moore of Paducah, Deborah Stangel of Paducah; many grand-children; many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Luigi Sinisi; her parents, Francis and Erna Judan Schwager McHenry; one daughter, Sarah Flores; two brothers, Eugene Edward McHenry and Francis Peter McHenry; and one sister, Margret McHenry.
Funeral service will be held, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
