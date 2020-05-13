BROOKPORT — Rosemary Hohman, 98, of Brookport, Illinois, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Due to current health directives, the services for Rosemary will be private. Burial will be in the Pell Cemetery with Rev. Larry Call officiating.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Hohman; parents, Minnie and Lawrence Johnson; and two brothers, Hop and James Johnson.
Rosemary is survived by three children, Rebecca Cochran and husband Gordon of Joplin, Missouri, Leigh Ann Craig and husband Denny of Brookport, Illinois, and John Craig Hohman of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren, Ryan Cochran and Julieanna Kaufman; and four great grandchildren.
Mrs. Hohman graduated from Brookport High School and worked as a Beautician after attending Beauty College in Harrisburg, Illinois. She is a lifelong member of First Christian Church of Brookport. She was always teaching the community about the Lord. From teaching children’s church to organizing puppet shows, she made sure to leave an inspirational touch where ever she was. When she was not at church or guiding others, she was spending time rooting for her beloved St. Louis Cardinals.
Pallbearers will be John Hohman, Ryan Cochran, Gordon Cochran, and Denny Craig.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikins
