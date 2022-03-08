KUTTAWA — Rose Marie Gray, 76, of Kuttawa, died at 9:05 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at her home in Lyon County.
She had retired from the Lyon County School System after teaching for over 27 years and was a member of Saratoga United Methodist Church in Lyon County.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert L. Jr. and Maymerose Dunn Riley and one great-grandchild Riley Flood.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, James Julian Gray of Kuttawa; two sons, Tim Gray and wife Robin of Eddyville, James Gray and wife Kim Hedges Gray of Hopkinsville; four grandchildren Eric Gray of Memphis, Tennessee, Evan Gray and wife Amber of Blue Springs, Gabrielle Gray of Murray, Riley Gray of Eddyville, one great-grandson Karson Gray of Blue Springs, and one sister, Nancy Sue Mahurin and husband Jim of Franklin, Tennessee.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at Saratoga United Methodist Church. Rev. Steve McVay officiated. Burial followed in Saratoga Cemetery in Lyon County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.