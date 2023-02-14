METROPOLIS, Ill. — Rose E. Burnham, 78, of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away at 11:05 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the Massac Memorial Hospital.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at IOOF Cemetery with Shane Davenport officiating.
Rose was a loving wife, mother, Granny Rose and sister. She loved decorating and re-decorating her home, planting shrubbery, and shopping at her favorite store, T.J. Maxx with her sister-in-law, Carol. She was very devoted to her family and is going to be deeply missed.
Rose is survived by her daughters, Shannon Shelby and husband Tim, and Julie Bailey and husband Sterling; son-in-law, Richard Jody; grandchildren, Korey Shelby and wife Paige, McCall Adamson and husband Travis, Natalie Runkle and husband T.J., and Ansley Bailey; great grandchildren, Jack Adamson, Lane Adamson, and Wrenley Ann Runkle; brother, Larry Joe Fiorentini and wife Carol; dog, Patches; several nieces and nephews.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lucille (Mansfield) Fiorentini; husband of 59 years, Larry Olis Burnham; daughter, Lori Ann Jody; sisters, Mary Giese and Catherine Babb; brothers, Frank Fiorentini, Jr., Mitchell Fiorentini, M.E. “Pat” Fiorentini, and an infant brother.
