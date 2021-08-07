CALVERT CITY — Rosa Lee (Elzey) Embry, 79, of Calvert City, died on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021,at her home. She was a retired newspaper carrier for the Paducah Sun.
She is survived by one daughter, Benita Ladd of Paducah; four sons, Billy Embry of Calvert City, Gerald Embry of Elizabethtown, Terry Embry of Calvert City, and Tommy Embry of Paducah; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Ray Embry; her mother, Mary Estelle (Minor) Elzey; and a brother.
Friends may call from 9-10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home of Benton. Graveside funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at Marshall County Memory Gardens with Jerry Ladd officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Lourdes Hospice, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Arrangements are being handled by Collier Funeral Home, Benton.
