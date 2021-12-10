Roosevelt Nunn Jr., 73, of Paducah, died at 1:41 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
He was a member of Ninth Street Church of Christ where he served as an usher and van driver. He was a retiree from VMV formerly known as Illinois Central Gulf Railroad.
Preceding him in death were his first wife, Genola Tate Nunn; his second wife, Rosa Anderson Nunn; one daughter, Renee Nunn; two brothers, and a grandson. His parents were Roosevelt Nunn Sr. and Cora Lee Fair Nunn.
He is survived by four sons, Julian “Champ” Nunn, of San Diego, California, Larry Nunn, Lee Patterson, and Eric Patterson, all of Paducah; one daughter, Tracey Nunn, of Paducah; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Clarence Nunn and Marvin Nunn, both of Paducah; two sisters, Carolyn Henderson, of Southfield, Michigan, and Vanessa Jones, of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Ninth Street Church of Christ with Mark Rowe officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Friends may call from 2 p.m. to the service time at the church.
All attendees must wear a mask.
You may also light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
