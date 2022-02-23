METROPOLIS, Ill. — Ronnie Summers, 85, of Metropolis, passed away at 4:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Joey Dunning officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Ronnie retired from Joppa High School where he taught Government and Driver’s Ed for many years and was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 60 years, Becky Summers; one son, Sonny Summers and wife Christi; three grandchildren, Landon, Hayden, and Preston Summers; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Pauline (Taylor) Sutfin.
Visitation with the family will be held from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022 at the church.
Memorial contributions may be given in Ronnie’s name to First United Methodist Church, 100 East 5th Street, Metropolis, IL, 62960.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Pallbearers will be Landon Summers, Hayden Summers, Preston Summers, Mike Helton, Marvin Barnhill, and Darian Rottmann.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
