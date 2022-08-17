HICKORY — Ronnie Seaton, 75, of Hickory, formerly West Paducah, passed away at 1:23 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at his home. Ronnie was of the Baptist faith and a 1965 graduate of Heath High School. Ronnie worked for many years at the railroad when it was Illinois Central, later VMV and NRE. He held many different positions through the years and continued in management until retirement. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy serving both boots on the ground in Vietnam and on the USS Sarsfield.
Ronnie was an avid golfer and would play as many rounds in a week as the weather and good health would allow. He loved UK basketball and was always willing to provide a breakdown summary of what was working and what the Wildcats needed to change. He followed St. Louis Cardinal baseball and enjoyed attending games at Busch Stadium. He was also one to never shy away from a poker event or a backyard wiffle ball game. Ronnie, “Pa-Pa” to his seven grandchildren; loved spending time with them and following the activities and sports they were involved in. In a testament to his good character, he was always there when you needed him.
