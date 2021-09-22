SHARPE — Ronnie Roberts, 74, of Sharpe, formerly of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Ronnie retired from Atmos as a supervisor with more than 35 years of service and was of the Christian faith. He was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed collecting coins and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving is his wife of 54 years, Pam Roberts of Sharpe; two sons, Brian (Lori) Roberts of Gilbertsville, and Kevin Roberts of Sharpe; one brother, Donnie (Beverly) Roberts of Paducah; four grandchildren, Zachary Robert, Jake McNeely, Addison Roberts, and Brooklyn Roberts; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Mable Roberts; and one brother, Norman Roberts.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Adelle Ambler officiating. Burial will follow at Marshall County Memory Gardens.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Kosair Children’s Hospital at P.O. Box 950183 Louisville, KY 40295.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
