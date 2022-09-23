MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Ronnie Nall, 62, a native of Livingston County, Kentucky, and formerly from Paducah, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at his home. Ronnie was a member of the Lone Oak First Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Livingston County High School and received his Associate Nursing degree from West Kentucky Technical Community College. Ronnie first worked in the CCU unit at Lourdes Hospital then later in the Surgi Care at Lourdes Medical Pavilion for many years. Ronnie was both a University of Kentucky and University of Louisville basketball fan, which meant a tough day with they played each other. Ronnie was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and also loved the Los Angeles Lakers NBA team.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Marta Garland Nall; three sons, Gavin (Jordan) Nall, Nashville, Austin Nall and Levi Nall both of Murfreesboro; two sisters, Carla Holeman, Burna, Kentucky, and Denise (Ronnie) Bebout. Lola, Kentucky; mother-in-law, Martha Garland, Murfreesboro; brother-in-law, Budde (Linda) Garland, College Grove; several nieces and nephews.
