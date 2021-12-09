KEVIL — MSgt. Ronnie Lee Cheek, 74, of Kevil, passed away at 4:09 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Ronnie was born in Cairo, Illinois, on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 1947, to Eddley and Adeline Cheek.
He retired as a master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force after 24 years of service.
He was a member of Heartland Church and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brother, Mike.
Mr. Cheek is survived by his wife of 32 years, Laura Louise Lagace Cheek; his sons, Brian Lee Cheek and wife Sharon, and Gary Lee Cheek, all of Las Vegas, Nevada; his sister, Cheryl Inman of Grand Chain, Illinois; his brother, Mike Cheek of Paducah; his grandchildren, Brittany Lynn Cheek, Alexandar Payton Cheek and Anna Marie Cheek.
Mr. Cheek was preceded in death by his parents, Eddley Eugene Cheek and Adeline Margie Easter Cheek.
Funeral services with military honors are scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah, with Bryan Phelps officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Heartland Church Children’s Ministry, 4777 Alben Barkley Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a “Hug”.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
