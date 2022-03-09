Ronnie Joseph Dupre, 66, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Dupre was a retired software engineer. He loved the arts, music, reading and especially being outdoors in God’s wonderful creation. Ronnie was a wonderful Christian man and husband and he will be greatly missed.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 42 years, Deborah L. Olano Dupre; a son, Clifford Dupre of Holden, Louisiana; four grandchildren, Kyle, Chase, Brittany and Caleb; four great-grandchildren, Dylan, Rayna, Ella Faye and Benjamin; and a sister, Brenda Dupre Cortez of Mandeville, Louisiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Joyce Cortez Dupre.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with David Kelly officiating.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 4 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
