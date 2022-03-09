BARDWELL — Ronnie Joe Hogancamp, 67, of Bardwell, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.

He was a member of Mississippi Baptist Church. He was a very skilled carpenter and was a member of the Local 357 Carpenters Union. 

He is survived by one son, Joe Ben (Brooke) Hogancamp of Bardwell; one daughter, Ginger Hogancamp of Paducah; a step-son, Andrew (Amber) Gates of Paducah; one sister, Dorothy (Blanton) Evans of Bardwell; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Marsha Jo Hogancamp; one sister and a great-nephew. His parents were Joe and Eleanor Jones Hogancamp.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Shawn Redford and Shane Davenport officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.

Friends may call 5 - 8 on Thursday, March 10, and from noon until the service time of 1 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Ronnie Joe Hogancamp to the Carlisle County Booster Club, in c/o Carlisle County High School, 4557 State Route 1377 Bardwell, KY 42023; Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, 1530 Lone Oak Rd. Paducah, KY 42003, or to Cassidy’s Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy, 6075 Clinton Rd. Paducah, KY 42001.

