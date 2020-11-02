Ronnie Earl Brindley, 61, of Paducah, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at his residence.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Sherry Thompson Brindley of Niagara Falls, New York; two daughters, Kimberly Brindley and Jennifer Ann Brindley, both of Garland, Texas; three sons, Jason Christy of Saginaw, Texas, Timmothy Brindley of Niagara Falls, New York, and Jason Wayne Brindley of Dallas, Texas; seven grandchildren; his mother, Betty Faye Green Escamilla and step-father, Vince Escamilla of Paducah; two sisters, Mildred Diane Coomer and Rebbecca Waterfield, both of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Wayne Brindley and Billy Don Brindley. His father was Carl Richard Brindley.
There will be no services.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
