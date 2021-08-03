KEVIL — Ronnie Dale Gibson, 73, of Kevil, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Ronnie was retired from the Local 37 Insulators Union and was of the Methodist faith. He was an avid UK basketball fan, enjoyed dirt track racing, and fishing.
Surviving is his wife of 27 years, Sharon Gibson of Kevil; two daughters, Morgan (Jason) Willhelm of Kevil and Carrie (Dustin) Gibson of Calvert City; two sisters, Ruth Ann Cockrell of West Paducah and Rita Johnson of Paducah; one grandson, Brayden Moss of Kevil; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Gibson and Corrine Nichols-Gibson.
Friends may visit the family from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the American Cancer Society or the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.