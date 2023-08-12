SMITHLAND — Ronnie Coley, 78, of Smithland, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at his home.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Detra; One daughter, Amanda (Scott) Reese from Fulton; two sons, Brian (Shari) Thompson from Marion, Brad (Mark Camp) Thompson from Lexington; two sisters, Sharon (Roy) Rushing of Paducah, and Karen (Mark) Petersen of Idaho; one brother, Sherman (Esther) Coley from Ledbetter; two granddaughters, Hannah Avery, and Jessie (Mikey) White; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Calvin and Rexie Earline Coley.
Ronnie enjoyed bass fishing tournaments, hunting, and spending time with the family he loved and cherished.
Memorial visitation will be held from 2 — 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Paducah, with memorial service at 4 p.m. with Rev. Andrew Sexton officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Memphis, TN. 38101-9908.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
