SMITHLAND — Ronnie Coley, 78, of Smithland, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at his home.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Detra; One daughter, Amanda (Scott) Reese from Fulton; two sons, Brian (Shari) Thompson from Marion, Brad (Mark Camp) Thompson from Lexington; two sisters, Sharon (Roy) Rushing of Paducah, and Karen (Mark) Petersen of Idaho; one brother, Sherman (Esther) Coley from Ledbetter; two granddaughters, Hannah Avery, and Jessie (Mikey) White; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Service information

Aug 13
Memorial Visitation
Sunday, August 13, 2023
1:00AM-3:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Aug 13
Memorial Service
Sunday, August 13, 2023
3:00AM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
