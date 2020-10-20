Ronnie “Bill” Wilson, 70, of Paducah passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Mr. Wilson was retired from the State of Kentucky where he served as a maintenance foreman at White Haven. He enjoyed horse racing, hunting, and nascar racing.
Surviving is his wife of 24 years, Sandra Wilson of Paducah; two children, Julie Rudolph of Draffenville and Ari (Liz) Chavez of Paducah; one sister, Donna Thurston; one brother-in-law, Glenn Scott; eight grandchildren, Brady, Emma, Liveea, Kayla, Madelyn, Miley, Jarrett, and Ansley; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Blanche Wilson; and one sister, Barbara Wilson Hayden.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the funeral home or on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 11 a.m. to service hour.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Project Hope Humane Society at 1698 West 10th Street Metropolis, IL 62960.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
