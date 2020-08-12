Ronneka Sherese Hampton, 29, of Paducah, died 3:01 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital.
She was a member of Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church and was employed at Pizza Warehouse.
She is survived by one daughter, Reyana Shelby of Paducah; parents, Ronald Hampton of Paducah and Felecia Radford Coleman of Indianapolis, Indiana; three sisters, Sheneika Hardy of Atlanta, Georgia, De’Andrea Coleman of Paducah, and Danielle Dixon of Okmulgee, Oklahoma; three brothers, De’Juan Coleman of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Jamal Hampton of Maryland and Eric Hampton of Indianapolis, Indiana; maternal grandparents, Cecelia and Walter Poindexter of Hopkinsville; and other relatives.
Funeral arrangements are scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2020, 1 p.m. at Gamble Funeral Home in Hopkinsville, with Rev. James L. Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery in Hopkinsville.
Friends may call on 5 — 7 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Pettus Rowland Funeral Home in Paducah and again on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Gamble Funeral Home in Hopkinsville.
Due to the COVID-19 state mandated restrictions we ask that you enter the funeral home wearing both a face mask and gloves and observe six feet social distancing within our facility.
You may light a candle or leave online expressions of sympathy at gamblefuneralhome.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.