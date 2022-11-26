BENTON — Ronald William Graham, 79, of Benton, went peacefully to rest in the arms of his Heavenly Father on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, surrounded by his family at his home.
He was born Oct. 18, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan to Ethel Sprague Graham. Ronald was a member of Brewers United Methodist Church for over 30 years and current member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. He worked at General Tire in Mayfield for over 30 years, until his retirement. Ronald married the love of his life, Judith Ann Teckenbrock, on Dec. 22, 1962, after selling his car to buy her an engagement ring.
He was an avid UK basketball fan, always catching the latest game on TV or listening on the radio. When basketball season ended in the spring, he turned his attention to the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. Ronald had a passion for nice cars, even proudly owning a 1990 Firebird that he would take to car shows across the United States with his son. They almost always returned home with a large trophy in tow. He enjoyed driving around town in one of the various sports cars he owned over the years, including several brightly colored Corvettes and a Harley Davidson Motorcycle; all with Judy riding next to him. Ronald was the life of the party, he could usually be found telling stories that always ended in hysterical laughter from everyone gathered around. He was firm believer that laughter was the best medicine. Ronald worked hard to become an incredible role model to his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He instilled in them the importance of working hard in everything they set out to do, to love with their whole heart, and to never take life too seriously.
Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Ronda (Pat) Gordon of Benton and Debra (Kennan) Fritz of Henderson; one son, Andy (Cheryl) Graham of Murray; one sister, Patricia Jones of Shepherdsville; ten grandchildren, Olivia (Klint) Konrad, Katherine (Carter) Schumacher, Emily (Cory) Bridges, Maddy Fritz, Morgan Graham, Josh (Susan) Gordon, Andrea Graham, Heath (Amanda) Fritz, Mason Fritz, and Ethan (Kizzy) Graham; and 12 great grandchildren.
He was joyfully greeted at Heaven’s gates by his wife of 55 years, Judy Graham; his mother, Ethel Graham; one sister, Betty Ruehle; and one brother, Harold “Bus” Auckland.
Ronald’s family would like to thank the wonderful nurses at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital for their incredible care and compassion, the employees of the Four Pigs Restaurant in Benton for the love, laughs, and hot meals they provided, and the friends of the BST, that gathered at the Four Pigs weekly, for the memories they made and shared with him over the years.
A visitation will be held from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home of Benton. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Burial will be at Brewers Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made to the Brewers Cemetery Fund C/O Randy Mason 351 Duncan Creek Rd. Kirksey, KY 42054 or Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital Hospice 911 Joe Clifton Dr. Paducah, KY 42001.
