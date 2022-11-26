BENTON — Ronald William Graham, 79, of Benton, went peacefully to rest in the arms of his Heavenly Father on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, surrounded by his family at his home.

He was born Oct. 18, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan to Ethel Sprague Graham. Ronald was a member of Brewers United Methodist Church for over 30 years and current member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. He worked at General Tire in Mayfield for over 30 years, until his retirement. Ronald married the love of his life, Judith Ann Teckenbrock, on Dec. 22, 1962, after selling his car to buy her an engagement ring.

To send flowers to the family of Ronald Graham, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 27
Funeral Service
Sunday, November 27, 2022
2:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Nov 27
Visitation
Sunday, November 27, 2022
11:00AM-2:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In