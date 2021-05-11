MARION — Ronald Wayne “Ronnie” Jenkins, 70, of Marion, died May 8, 2021 at his home in Marion.
He was a member of First Christian Church of Princeton.
Survivors include his wife, Kay Jenkins of Marion; daughter, Beverly Davidson (Jason Hurley) of Marion; grandson, Brandon (Alex) Jackson of Salem; great-grandchildren, Daryl Sherer and Charlee Rae Jackson, both of Salem; brother, Donnie (Tracey) Jenkins of Princeton; half sisters, Alesia Weiss of Washington, Angie Jolly of Alabama and Becky Walker of Kuttawa; stepbrothers, Eddie and Brent Cook both of Princeton, and Steve Cook of Texas, and sister-in-law, Jayliene Higgins of Jeffersonville, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Randall Jenkins; mother, Mary Haddock Cook; stepfather, Waymon Cook; and brother and sister-in-law, Gary (Janice) Cook.
Services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday May 11, 2021 at Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion, with interment in Mexico Cemetery. Webcasting of the service will be available at http://www.gilbertfunerals.com.
Donations may be made to Gideons International or Mexico Cemetery.
