SYMSONIA — Ronald V. Hopper, 72, of Symsonia, passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mr. Hopper was born in Paducah on Mar. 20, 1948, to the late Hugh Virgil Hopper and Loyd ”Tillie” Jones Hopper. Ronald was an Adjunct Faculty Instructor at Murray State University. He was a past board member of the Market House Museum and Lone Oak Lions Club. Ronald was of the Baptist faith, an avid reader and fisherman.
Mr. Hopper is survived by his two daughters, Kelly Veatch and husband, Shayne of Paducah, and Amy Sullivan and husband, Terry of Paducah; five grandchildren, Benjamin Hopper, Caroline Veatch, Emily Veatch, Ashley Sullivan and Abby Sullivan, all of Paducah.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jonah Sullivan.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb 26, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to; Friends of McCracken County Public Library, 555 Washington St., Paducah, KY 42003, or St. Mary School System, 1243 Elmdale Rd., Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by noon. Thursday, February 25, 2021, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
