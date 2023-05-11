Ronald Vernell Smith, 72, of Paducah, died 3:11 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
He was a member of New Greater Love Church in Paducah and was a veteran of the United State Air Force.
Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 3:36 am
Ronald Vernell Smith, 72, of Paducah, died 3:11 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
He was a member of New Greater Love Church in Paducah and was a veteran of the United State Air Force.
He was previously employed as a groundsman for Paducah Power System.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Collins Smith; and one son, Tracy Jackson.
He is survived by his spouse, Willa P. Smith of Paducah; two daughters, Dr. Pamela Smith-Ligon of Fairburn, Georgia, and Tiffany Gunn of Brentwood, Tennessee; nine grandchildren; his father, James A. Smith of Chattanooga, Tennessee; two sisters, Karen Patterson of Seattle, Washington, and Valerie Thomas of Chattanooga, Tennessee; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. Alfred Anderson officiating.
Family and Friends may call Saturday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
The service will be livestreamed beginning at 11:50 p.m., on the Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home, LLC Facebook Page.
Additional services will be held at noon EDT Saturday, May 20, 2023, at J. P. Franklin Funeral Home 1101 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, Tennessee, with visitation from 11 a.m. — noon EDT.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
