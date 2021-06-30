Ronald S. Fay, 62, of Paducah passed away at 12:18 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mr. Fay was a veteran of the US Marine Corp, owner of Master Tech Garage Doors, and a member of Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Ledbetter.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Lynn (Boren) Fay of Paducah; daughter, Rachel M. (Fay) Martin and husband Brandon of Paducah; son, William “Rusty” D. Fay and wife Chasity of Benton; two brothers, Randall “Randy” Lynn Fay and wife Gwinda of Boaz, John E. Land and wife Dawn of Hickman; five grandchildren including Cayden Bundren, Hunter Fay, Jocelyn Stafford; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard A. Fay; mother, Ruby (Blackburn) Fay; two brothers, Rock Allen Fay, Christopher Fay.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with Bro. Eric Barnes and Sister Judy Warren officiating. Burial will follow at Paducah Holiness Church Cemetery in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the funeral home.
You may also leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
