Ronald “Ronnie” Lynn Brown, 68, of Paducah, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, after a brief illness at Providence Pointe Healthcare with Debbie and Laura at his side.
Ronnie was born at Fort Lee Army Base in Fort Lee, Virginia on Feb. 8, 1955, to Donald Lee and Mary Alice Powell Brown. He was a 1973 graduate of Lone Oak High School and of the Baptist faith. Ronnie was co-owner of Brown’s Plating Service Inc. in Lone Oak where he retired from, after 43 years. He was very passionate about his work and enjoyed interacting with customers from all over the country. He was an avid NASCAR fan and rarely missed a race. After a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s, the disease had taken a toll on his life. Ronnie fought hard against the disease and overcame many obstacles throughout the years. He will be remembered for his perseverance when life was difficult and his kindness towards everyone he met.
