Ronald “Ronnie” Dale Carman, 62, of Paducah, passed away at 11:43 a.m. Thursday July 14, 2022 at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Ronnie was born in Paducah on Saturday, Feb. 13, 1960, to James and Margie Carman. He was a skilled handyman who could fix anything and gained many friends through his repairs. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers and developed a special bond with his great-granddaughter, “Madi Mae”.
Mr. Carman is survived by his brothers, Ricky Gene Carman (Shari), Terry Joe Carman and James “Jimmy” Carman (Joyce) all of Paducah; his granddaughter, Meagan Golden (Derek Foley); his great-granddaughter, Madilynn “Madi Mae” Foley.
Mr. Carman was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Kathie Summers Carman; his parents, James Howard Carman and Margie Stokes Carman; his brother, Mike Carman; his sister, Jan Wadley.
A graveside funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday July 19, 2022, at Liberty Cemetery in Graves County with his granddaughter, Meagan Golden officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — noon Tuesday July 19, 2022 at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions toward funeral expenses, through Tribute Funding at www.milnerandorr.com.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.