METROPOLIS, Ill. — Ronald “Ron” Martin, 84, of Metropolis, passed away at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Larry Lunsford officiating. There will be no visitation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Ron was retired from Cook Coal Terminal after 31 years, was an avid golfer and fisherman, and a member of the Metropolis Country Club. He loved animals, especially his dogs, was formerly on the Massac County Unit #1 School Board and the Massac Memorial Hospital Board and was of Baptist faith.
Ron is survived by his children, Ronald Martin of Florida, Kimberly Martin Baxter of Ohio, Audrey Brown, Brent Lillie (Kim), Brian Lillie, and Darrell Lillie (Lisa) all of Metropolis; nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sisters, Madolyn Sandifer (Bruce) of Pennsylvania and Suzanne Kibble of Ohio; brothers, Albert Martin Jr. (Elsie) and Michael Martin (Chris) of Ohio; several nieces and nephews; close friend, Dr. Bharat Patel.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Eileen Martin; wife of 21 years, Maxine Martin; his beloved dog, Beau; and one grandson.
Memorial contributions may be given in Ron’s name to Project Hope, P.O. Box 125, Metropolis, IL 62960.
