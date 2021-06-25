FANCY FARM — Ronald Reed, 64, of Fancy Farm, died on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Mr. Reed was an HVAC installer and of the Methodist faith.
Surviving are his wife, Deborah Reed of Fancy Farm; three children, Nicole Johnson of Hickory, and Anthony Reed and Christopher Reed, both of Fancy Farm; one sister, Sarah Townsend of Chatsworth, Georgia; two grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herschell and Marie Reed; three brothers; and one sister.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Aaron Dowdy officiating. Cremation will follow.
Friends may visit the family from 1 p.m. to the service hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
