TILINE — Ronald Paul Rose, 56, of Tiline passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Paul was a boat pilot for ACBL and a member of Tiline Baptist Church. He enjoyed dirt track racing, farming, hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors.
Surviving is his wife, Lori Rose of Tiline; his mother, Yoyo “Tony” Thomason of Smithland; two daughters, Jessica Lynn of Smithland and Allison Rose of Gilbertsville; two stepchildren, Amber (Wesley) Whited of Tiline and Cory (Mandy) Doom of Eddyville; two siblings, Sarah Hurley of Belleville, Illinois, and William Thomason of Smithland; six grandchildren, Hazel Nicole, Dylan Duff, Kennadee Doom, Aniston Duff, Riley Guill and Kylie Doom; one niece, Alexandria; and three nephews, Logan, Caleb and Robert.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Rose; and one sister, Saundra Elaine Rose.
Graveside services will be at noon Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Groves Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Brian Hall officiating. Burial will follow.
Friends may visit the family from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Funeral Chapel in Smithland.
Online condolences may be left at www.smithfc.com.
Smith Funeral Chapel of Smithland is in charge of arrangements.
