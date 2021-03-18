MAYFIELD — Ronald Lynn Clark, 72, of Mayfield, passed away at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his residence.
He was of the Baptist faith. He worked for the Paducah Sun for 47 years as a sports writer and city editor. He received a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Murray State University.
Mr. Clark is survived by his wife, Thelma Hicks Clark of Mayfield; his first cousin, Janice Elliott of Benton; first cousin, Trent Elliott of Benton; daughter-in-law, Hedi Orvos Clark of Raleigh, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Lillian and Richard Short of Mayfield; brother-in-law, Stephen and Cynthia Hicks of Manchester, Tennessee; brother-in-law- Frank Tozzi of Cincinnati, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher L. Clark; sister-in-law, Susan Elizabeth Tozzi; brother-in-law, Milton E. (Joyce) Hicks.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Rev. Glynn Cope officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery. Friends may call after 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be Richard Short, Jonathan Short, Peter Tozzi, Edward Hicks, Diane McIntyre and Colin Hicks.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
