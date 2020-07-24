Ronald Lewis Fiser, 82, of Paducah passed away at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Fiser was an Insulator for Local Union #37, a Veteran of the Army during the Vietnam War, and a member of Southland Baptist Temple in Paducah.
He is survived by one daughter, Melissa (Will) Ringstaff of Paducah; three sons, Todd Fiser of Paducah, David (Rhea Santillan) Fiser of Philippines, Terry (Lori) Fiser of Paducah; one sister, Sandra (Bob) Hamby of Benton; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Jo (Byers) Fiser; parents, Jim Fiser and Muriel (Edwards) Fiser.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with Nelson Shelby officiating.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Southland Baptist Temple, 927 Yarbro Lane, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
