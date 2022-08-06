METROPOLIS, Ill. — Ronald L. Hostmeyer, 81, of Metropolis, passed away at 2:53 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. David Deem officiating. Burial will follow with military rites in the IOOF Cemetery.
Ronald was retired from the City of Metropolis, was of the Catholic faith, and served his country in the Air Force.
Ronald is survived by his children, Randy Hostmeyer, Julie Hamilton and husband Jay, Heidi Hostmeyer, and Kelly Jacobs and husband Mike; grandchildren, McKenzie Hardin, Dylan Hamilton and wife Allie, Hilary McClellan and husband Mitch, and Drew Jacobs; great grandchildren, Penelope, Aleah, Raegan, and Noah; siblings, Alfred Hostmeyer and wife Theresa, Marlyn Grapperhaus, and Ruthie Kampwerth and husband Jerome; several nieces and nephews.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Edward and Julia Ann (Kuczka) Hostmeyer; wife, Della (Watkins) Hostmeyer.
Visitation will be held noon — 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Ronald’s name to Fresenius Kidney Care of Metropolis, 20 Hospital Drive, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
