Ronald L. Gay, 67, of West Paducah, died Saturday Dec. 11, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was a member of Lovelaceville Baptist Church and was retired from the McCracken County Road Department.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Gay; daughter, Linley Wright, granddaughter Chaney Inman, and sisters Kathy Shelton and Bonnie Madison.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W. Martin Gay and Addie M. Gay.
A memorial service will be held at Lovelaceville Baptist Church, 253 Broadway Ave. Lovelaceville, at 1 p.m. Friday Dec. 17, 2021.
