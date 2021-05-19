Ronald Joel Hopper, 85, of Paducah, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Paducah.
He enjoyed services at the Faith Center of Paducah. He was of the Baptist faith.
Married 54 years to his life partner and love of his life, Lena Parsons Hopper.
The proud father of three daughters and one son, Shelley (Frank) Townsend of Paducah; Vickie (Eddie) Tucker of Paducah, Tammy (Tyrone) Davis of Oak Grove, one son, Roy (Pam) Hopper of Paducah; one sister, Annelle (Larry) Bowman of Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Jason, Zachary, Dara Daniel, Dylan, Amy, Jami, LaDarius, LaVarius, LaQuarius; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Ron was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 357 since 1957. He retired from construction then worked 23 years for Paducah Ford doing maintenance.
He was a member of the Eagles and Moose lodges
He was preceded in death by his natural mother, Helen; stepmother, Lois; father, Richard; two brothers, Roy and Richard; in-laws, Frances (Granny) and Elmer Parsons of Racine, Ohio.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimers Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40202-3284.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow at noon with Kathy Tucker officiating. Entombment to follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
