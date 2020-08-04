Ronald Dean “Doc” Williams, 81, of West Paducah, passed away at 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation in Metropolis.
Mr. Williams was born December 14, 1938, in Marshall County, to Cleveland Solomon Williams and Lillian Fiser Lampley. He was the owner of Williams Tax Service in Paducah and he worked for Southland Baptist Temple for over 64 years as Financial Director, piano player, and choir leader. He was also a member of The Southland Boys and The Impressions.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Waldrop Williams of West Paducah; two daughters, Kimberly Keen, husband Daniel of Franklin, Tennessee, and Denise Gowler, husband Randy of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; one son, Sean Williams, fiance’ Shannon Caudle of Paducah; one sister, Janice Peck, husband Kenneth of Paducah; one brother, Marc Williams, wife Karen of Paducah; five grandchildren, Ryan Gowler, Blake Gowler, Sophie Keen, Lillian Keen, and Barbara Madelyn Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Gipson Williams.
A funeral service for Doc will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Southland Baptist Temple with Rev. Jimmy Franks and Rev. Topper Council officiating.
Visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. until the service time of 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Southland Baptist Temple.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Chapel Fund at Southland Baptist Temple, 927 Yarbro Lane, Paducah, KY 42003.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug by 5 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020.
