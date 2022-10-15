Ronald D. McAlister, 83, of West Paducah, formerly of Fulton, passed away on Oct. 13, 2022, at Life Care Center of LaCenter.
Ron was born on Oct. 12, 1939, in Fulton, to Byron and Genevieve McAlister. He graduated from Fulton City High School in 1957 and continued his education with degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin, University of Mississippi, and Murray State University. He spent his educational career in all areas; teacher, guidance counselor, coach, principal, and superintendent in several school districts in Western Kentucky.
He was a member of Concord United Methodist Church where in his later years he loved teaching and preparing lessons for the Wesley Sunday School class.
He grew up in a very large family where he learned the value of hard work and dedication. He never shied away from a new job or challenge. He loved watching Cardinal Baseball and high school basketball games. His greatest love was his family.
Ron is survived by his wife of 61 years, June McAlister; his two children, Tim (Regenia) McAlister of West Paducah and Rhonda (Allen) Pace of La Center; four grandchildren, Hannah McAlister of Paducah, Shannon Tubbs of Louisville, Carlie Pace (Hunter) Bell of Kevil and Jarrett Pace of La Center; one brother, Robert McAlister of Dyersburg, Tennessee, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and three sisters.
Funeral services for Ronald D. McAlister will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Brian Nance will officiate. Interment will follow at Obion County Memorial Gardens in Union City, Tennessee.
Pallbearers will be Tim McAlister, Allen Pace, Jarrett Pace, Hunter Bell, Danny Lofton, Daniel Lofton, Robert McAlister and Bobby Moore.
Visitation will be noon — 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Rd., Paducah, KY 42001.
