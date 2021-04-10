MURRAY — Ronald Wayne Conner, 77, of Murray, died on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Conner worked in auto sales and auto repairs.
He is survived by a daughter, Valeria Conner of Murray; two sons, Stephen Conner of Murray and Randy Wayne Conner of Indianapolis; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Catherine Jones Conner; and a son, Robin Wade Conner. His parents were R.W. Dub and Julia Ransey Washburn Conner.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr in Benton is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.