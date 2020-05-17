CALVERT CITY — Ronald Howard Brien, 71, La Vergne, Tennessee, previously of Calvert City, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Nashville General Hospital.
He was born Oct. 19, 1948 in Paducah, to the late Robert Howard Brien and Audrey Norris Brien. He attended Little Cypress Baptist Church in Possum Trot. He worked at Bridgestone for over 20 years.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Allen Brien of Jackson, Tennessee; two daughters, Jenni Brien of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Anna Brien of Jackson, Tennessee; two sons, Darrell Brien of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Aidan Brien of Jackson, Tennessee; two sisters, Teresa Brien Duke, of La Vergne, Tennessee and Lynda Maxfield of Calvert City; one brother, Harold Brien, Nolensville, Tennessee; one grandson, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Howard Brien and Audrey Norris Brien, and one sister.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, a private family burial will be held at Bethlehem Cemetery in Benton. Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is in charge of arrangements.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the Hugs from Home program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.filbeckandcann.com to share a hug, leave a message or light a candle in his memory.
