Ronald Birdsong, 71, of Paducah, passed away at 5:52 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Mr. Birdsong was a factory worker at Amtrol, attended Southland Baptist Temple in Paducah, and was a Veteran of the Army.
He is survived by five children, Leslie Miller of Lexington, Greg Miller of Vincennes, Indiana, Jason (Lisa) Birdsong of Paris, Tennessee, James D. (Lyndsey) Birdsong of Lone Oak, Andrew L. Birdsong of Cave City; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two brothers, Geyster Birdsong of Hopkinsville, Everett Birdsong of Cadiz; one sister, Frances Clark of Lone Oak; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Corbit D. Birdsong; mother, Ruth D. Birdsong; brother, Arvel Birdsong; and three sisters, Helen Elder, Nell Birdsong, Dorothy Birdsong.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Larry Rudesill officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
