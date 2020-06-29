Ronald B. Gross, 76, of Paducah passed away at home surrounded by family June 24, 2020.
A graduate of the University of Missouri, Columbia, Gross worked as a chemist for 33 years at USEC.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sharon Knodell Gross; two children, Alicia (Jeremy) Shelley of Madison, Alabama, and Jeffrey Gross of Toney, Alabama; a grandson, Liam Shelley of Madison, Alabama; a brother, Robert Gross, of Santa Clara, California; sister and brother-in-law Patricia (James) Harberson of Petaluma, California; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hartley and Dorothy Gross, of Hannibal, Missouri.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Arcadia United Methodist Church, 261 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42001, or to your favorite charity.
A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
