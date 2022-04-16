Ron Ruggles Sr., 75, of Paducah, passed away at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Ron was born in Hanover, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 1946, to Ralph and Dorothy Ruggles. He grew up in Littlestown, Pennsylvania, where he was active in musical and drama productions at Littlestown High School. After high school, Ron attended Brigham Young University majoring in music and dramatic arts. He returned to Pennsylvania and continued his education at Harrisburg Area Community College where he studied criminal justice and served as a Littlestown Police Officer. Throughout his time in Pennsylvania, Ron was an active member of the Hanover Lancers Drum and Bugle Corps. He met and married the love of his life Jane Cathryne and relocated to Richmond, Virginia, where they began their life together. The Ruggles family later settled in Paducah, where Ron opened and managed the Paducah Cinema, the first multiscreen movie theater in the area. His passion for service and his community led to work in radio and fundraising supporting non-profit organizations throughout Southern Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Kentucky. Some of Ron’s most treasured times were announcing for the athletic departments of Heath High School and McCracken County High School. His passion for music also continued to be strong. Ron sang for many years with the Western Kentucky Chordmasters Barbershop Chorus and judged visual performance and marching for Drum Corps Midwest and Drum Corps International. Throughout his life, he shared his talent and love of performing arts by teaching local high school band and color guard programs. Ron’s ultimate calling was to the Lord. For more than 40 years, he served various roles within the United Church of Christ including time as the pastor for several church families in Southern Illinois and Kentucky until his retirement in 2017.
Mr. Ruggles is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jane Cathryne Strausbaugh Ruggles; his daughters, Tracey Waldespuhl (Kristopher) of Covington, and Erin Coney (Brian) of South Lebanon, Ohio; his son Ron Ruggles, Jr. (Marianne) of Debary, Florida; his brother, Douglas Allen Ruggles of New York, New York; his grandchildren, Christina and Brooke Ferrara.
Mr. Ruggles was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Roland Ruggles and Dorothy Isabel Doel Ruggles.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bob Goddard officiating. Burial will follow at Brook Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the nursing staff at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hosptial and Hospice. Their kindness and support will always be remembered and appreciated by the family.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Lourdes Hospice, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100 or the McCracken County High School Athletic or Media Departments, 6530 New Highway 60 West, Paducah, KY 42001.
