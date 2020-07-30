Ron Hagan, 58, of Paducah, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was the PACS Administrator at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital and X-Ray Technologist for 29 years.
Ron is survived by his wife, Cindy Hagan of Paducah; sons, Brandon Hagan of Ann Arbor, Michigan and Aaron Hagan of Paducah; a daughter, Carla Hagan of Paducah; a sister, Pam Hagan of Paducah; brothers, John Hagan of Princeton and Tim Hagan of Calvert City; grandchildren, D’Arcy Ramage, Aira Ramage, Fiona Wood, and Emery Wood; four step-children and several nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. & Reva Schmitt Hagan.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Rev. John Hagan will officiate. Friends may call from noon — 2 p.m., Saturday, August 1 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Donatelifeky.org.
The Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet distancing within our facility at all times.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.